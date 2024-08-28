Hwy 52 crash in Rochester sends car into river

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — At around 8:40 PM on Tuesday night, Rochester Police Department dispatch received a report of a car in water.

Minnesota State Patrol took the lead on the incident, and according to MSP, it was a single vehicle accident.

The driver was a young woman going too fast down the ramp, and she went over the edge into the river. She was not injured in the crash.

The vehicle was towed out of the water, and it was even able to drive out on its own.

RPD does not believe any citations were issued to the driver as it appeared to just be a young driver who made a mistake.