(ABC 6 News) – First responders are on scene of a crash at Hwy 52 and 37th Street in Rochester.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m.

Officers on scene say a truck was carrying a big crate which fell off the back, causing the driver behind the truck to swerve and hit the median. Four passengers were also in the car.

This caused two additional accidents on the road behind the scene.

Officers say there were no injuries.

The lanes are once again open to traffic.