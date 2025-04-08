Hwy 42 to close next week in Eyota

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Drivers on Highway 42 will be detoured next week due to construction.

The highway will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday of next week (April 15-16) as crews repair the railroad crossing.

If you are heading south, take Highway 14 east to Olmsted County Road 7. For northbound Highway 42 travelers, you will take Olmsted County Road 7 up to Highway 14.