Hwy 42 to close next week in Eyota

By KAALTV

Hwy 42 to close April 15, 16

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Drivers on Highway 42 will be detoured next week due to construction.

The highway will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday of next week (April 15-16) as crews repair the railroad crossing.

If you are heading south, take Highway 14 east to Olmsted County Road 7. For northbound Highway 42 travelers, you will take Olmsted County Road 7 up to Highway 14.