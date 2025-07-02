Hwy 14 paving begins next week in Rochester; traffic delays expected

(ABC 6 News) — Drivers on Highway 14 (12th Street South) in Rochester will encounter traffic delays starting July 7 when construction crews begin removing pavement to prepare for paving, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

According to MnDOT, the paving work will take place from Hwy 52 to Crossroads Drive SW and from 3rd Avenue SE to Mario Road SE/15th Avenue. The work will impact drivers who come through the Hwy 14 and Broadway intersection.

During this work, crews will remove three inches of asphalt and then replace it with two layers of new asphalt to return to the original height of 1.5 inches. Crews plan to being in the outside (right) lane, which will be closed.

During this time, the left lane will be open, but all lanes will eventually be paved this month.

Traffic signals will also be disabled when crews come through an intersection. Temporary stop signs will be placed and law enforcement will be on site to direct traffic as needed.

Traffic will not be detoured during the construction, and all businesses will be reachable along the work zone.

Construction is expected to continue through August 4.