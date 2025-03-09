Hwy 14 detour near Eyota starts Monday

(ABC 6 News) – Motorists on Hwy 14 can expect a detour starting on Monday due to a closure west of Eyota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the closure is so crews can repair a railroad bridge over the highway about two miles west of Eyota.

During the repair work, the highway will be closed to through traffic.

Crews plan to close the highway by 9 a.m. on Monday, March 10, and reopen by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 14.

Traffic will be detoured north of Eyota on Highway 42 and west on Olmsted County Road 9, and then south on Olmsted County Road 11 (50th Avenue Southeast) to Highway 14 east of Rochester.

Local traffic will be able to use Hwy 14 to reach their residences, businesses and Chester Woods Park, but the road is closed at the bridge.

The work was previously scheduled for February 17-21, but was postponed due to cold and snowy weather. MnDOT warns if there is inclement weather, the work could be postponed again.

New dates would be announced if there was a weather postponement. Advance warning signs with information about the planned work are in place on Hwy 14 to alert motorists of the planned work.