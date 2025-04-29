Hwy. 14 delays expected beginning May 5

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportaion is warning drivers of the upcoming impacts of the construction on Highway 14 through Rochester.

Beginning May 5, back-ups and delays are expected, while crews work on resurfacing the road from Highway 52 to Crossroads Dr. SW and from 3rd Ave. SE to Marion Rd. SE/15th Ave. Traffic will not be detoured during construction, but drivers are likely to experience traffic delays when traffic lanes are closed in the work zones.

The work will also include sidewalk repairs and replacements, crosswalk improvements, and new pedestrian ramps. This will lead to temporary sidewalk closures, with signs along the routes to help guide walkers. There is also a bike detour in place, which is pictured below.

Construction is anticipated to last through August 4.