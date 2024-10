(ABC 6 News) — Highway 14 currently is closed in both directions near Eyota, according to 511 MN.

The closure is due to a crash in the area, and MnDOT expects the road to be closed until 5 p.m. A detour is currently in operation, which MnDOT is asking drivers to utilize until the road reopens.

ABC 6 News is still working to obtain information regarding the crash.