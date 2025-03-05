HVMHC clinics closed and in-person appointments canceled Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) — Due to a Blizzard Warning set to go into effect at midnight on Wednesday, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center’s (HVMHC) clinic locations in Caledonia, Red Wing, Wabasha, and Winona will be closed for in-person services.

HVMHC will offer telehealth appointments for clients scheduled with providers. Clients should contact their provider if they have any questions.

The Winona Peer Support Network, the Med room at the Winona clinic, and Genoa pharmacy located within the Winona clinic will also be closed.