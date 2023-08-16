Hutchinson man sentenced for Olmsted County sex abuse cases pleads guilty to molesting McLeod County child

(ABC 6 News) – A Hutchinson man previously sentenced to 172 months in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing two Stewartville children aged 7 and 9 pleaded guilty to also sexually molesting an 8-year-old while out on bail in December of 2022.

Daniel Joseph Kenney, 45, is currently incarcerated at the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud after pleading guilty to the Olmsted County sex abuse charges July 5.

Kenney’s original child sex abuse charges were levied in 2021 and 2022.

According to court records, after Kenney was released on bail, he allegedly moved to a home in McLeod County, where he encountered an 8-year-old girl in December 2022.

Kenney faced the additional charge of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct in McLeod County, after the 8-year-old told her mother and law enforcement that Kenney had molested her.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of criminal sexual conduct in exchange for a 112-month prison sentence and 56-month probation sentence, to run concurrently with the charges Kenney is already facing from his Olmsted County plea agreements.

A third Olmsted County child sex abuse case was dismissed with Kenney’s plea agreement in July.