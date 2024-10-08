Hurricanes & health: ABC’s Dr. Darien Sutton analyzes how Helene and Milton affect the medical world

Hurricanes and health: analysis from New York with ABC's Dr. Darien Sutton

(ABC 6 News) – Much of the southeastern region of the U.S. is still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

Now, Hurricane Milton, a new threat, is barreling towards Florida. Dozens of counties are under evacuation orders as the Sunshine State braces for the storm.

These storms have been affecting people around the country in direct and indirect ways. The medical world has been hit very hard with IV fluid shortages and hospital suspensions.

In this ABC 6 News exclusive segment, anchor Jeremy Ledford talks with ABC News Medical Correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton to break down how Helene and Milton have taken their toll on the healthcare industry.