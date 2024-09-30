Hurricane Helene becomes a campaign issue

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The humanitarian crisis caused by Hurricane Helene is ballooning into a major political story.

Former President Donald Trump is touring the swing state of Georgia on Monday, one of several states decimated by Helene and its aftermath.

Trump accused Kamala Harris of not being engaged in the crisis.

“The federal government is not being responsive, they’re having a very hard time getting the- getting the president on the phone, he won’t get on it. Of course, the Vice President, since she’s out someplace campaigning and looking for money,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, the Vice President is cutting a campaign swing in Nevada short. Harris is back in the nation’s capital for a FEMA briefing on the situation, promising help is on the way.

“We are deploying food, water and generators and working to restore water and power. We will stand with these communities for as long as it takes to make sure they are able to recover and rebuild,” Harris said.

Search and rescue efforts continue throughout the area.