Hundreds race to support ovarian cancer research

"Unleash the She" aims to raise money for ovarian cancer research and support women's health, strength and empowerment.

(ABC 6 News) – Runners gathered at Little Thistle Brewing Co. in Rochester on Saturday morning for a 10K/5K to support women’s health, strength and empowerment.

Nearly 900 people registered for the “Unleash the SHE” event to raise money to ovarian cancer research.

The race was sponsored by Mayo Clinic to benefit the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA).

Courtesy of MN Ovarian Cancer Alliance

MOCA is a statewide nonprofit organization serving people impacted by ovarian cancer throughout the state and funding research for an early detection test and better treatments.

According to MOCA, every year nearly 20,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer and nearly 13,000 will die from this disease.

Because there is currently no early detection test for ovarian cancer, women are encouraged to know the symptoms: bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly and urinary symptoms (frequency or urgency).

Women should see their doctors if they experience any of these symptoms for more than two weeks. If ovarian cancer is suspected, women should consult a gynecologic oncologist. All women should speak with their doctors about ways to reduce their risk of ovarian cancer and find out if genetic testing is recommended.

MOCA has awarded nearly $12.4 million for ovarian cancer research projects, and all money raised from Unleash the SHE will go toward these efforts.

Unleash the SHE is organized by Gray Dog Events to support MOCA and includes a 10K Run, 5K Run, 5K Walk, Kids Fun Run, live music, inspirational speakers and more. The event kicked off with the Kids Fun Run at 8:45 a.m., followed by the 10K Run at 9 a.m. and the 5K Run and Walk at 9:20 a.m. The racecourse spanned the scenic trails of Cascade Lake near Little Thistle Brewing Company.

“Unleash the SHE is a celebration of hope and resilience, bringing together hundreds of survivors, loved ones, and supporters from across Minnesota and the region. We’re grateful for our partnerships with Mayo Clinic and Gray Dog Events, who share our passion for supporting the ovarian cancer community. Through events like Unleash the SHE, we’re able to fund vital research and drive progress towards better treatments and an early detection test,” said MOCA Executive Director Kathleen Gavin in a press release.

Learn more about MOCA at mnovarian.org or call (612) 822-0500.