Hundreds in Mason City march for “Hands Off” rally against Trump, Musk and DOGE

Protests against the Trump administration took place across the globe on Saturday, including across southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa.

(ABC 6 News) – Organizers say more than 250 protesters gathered in Mason City on Saturday for North Iowa’s rendition of the nationwide “Hands Off!” protests against President Donald J. Trump and advisor Elon Musk’s sweeping cuts to federal spending through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Amid chants of “Hands-Off,” protesters responded with programs, government services and other things they fear would be targeted for dismantling by DOGE: “Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, National Parks. The V.A.”

“Our whole country is in chaos, and we have a government that’s trying to destroy it,” said Susan Nelson of Marble Rock.

Nelson’s handmade sign reads “I started paying into Social Security in 1969. HANDS OFF!”

“He has no legal basis for destroying government agencies,” Nelson said. “But our own government and our congress isn’t willing to stop them, so all that’s left is for the people to stop them, by protesting.”

According to the Hands Off! website, “This mass mobilization day is our message to the world that we do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies. Alongside Americans across the country, we are marching, rallying, and protesting to demand a stop the chaos and build an opposition movement against the looting of our country.”

The White House has not commented on the global demonstrations.