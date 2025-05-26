Hundreds honor Memorial Day at Fort Snelling

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Minneapolis, hundreds of people came to Fort Snelling National Cemetery to honor the bravery and selflessness of those who have served.

The group came together to remember their loved ones who never came home. Senator Amy Klobuchar called on everyone here to keep the legacies of our fallen soldiers alive, ensuring they are never forgotten.

“My dad used to always say that those who served are the heroes among us, and now he’s buried in this very cemetery just a few yards away among those heroes. I can’t think of a better tribute for all of our fallen heroes,” Klobuchar said.

Fort Snelling is the resting place for more than 89,000 veterans since its creation in 1939, including nine Medal of Honor recipients.