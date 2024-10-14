Hubbard Helps: Hurricane Helene and Milton Disaster Relief

Hubbard Broadcasting is launching an effort to raise funds for the victims of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. Please help us help our neighbors affected by this devastating situation by donating to Direct Relief.

Hurricane Helene has caused unprecedented damage across the southeastern U.S. and southern Appalachia, disrupting essential services. As Florida recovers from Hurricane Milton, Direct Relief is on the ground, mobilizing aid, and coordinating with local agencies and responders to respond effectively

Click here to learn more about how Direct Relief is responding to Hurricane Helene and Milton.