Howard County Sheriff’s Office receives body armor donation for K9 Legend

(ABC 6 News) — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Legend is receiving a bullet and stab protective vest.

It is thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Legend’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Monster, Mount Vernon, IA – EOW 2/25/25”.

Delivery is expected within 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and National Institute of Justice (NIJ) certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 6,074 vests valued at $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.