(ABC 6 News) — A one-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a Howard County man on Saturday, March 22.

According to the Iowa State Patrol’s crash report, the crash took place around 6:02 p.m. on Saturday near Cresco when 38-year-old Tyler Johnson was driving a Ford F-150 and struck a guardrail while crossing the Silver Creek Bridge.

The crash report states that the F-150 rolled before stopping on the driver’s side.