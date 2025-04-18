How to identify valid parking ticket collection notices

(ABC 6 News) — When the new year began, unpaid parking tickets more than 45 days past due in the City of Rochester were sent to collections.

According to the City of Rochester, Collection Bureau of America is the agency handling the collections and began the process with an initial notification letter. If there is no response to this letter in 45 days, the agency attempts to collect via text, email, or call.

The City of Rochester confirmed the company has recently sent over 5000 texts or emails to individuals with past-due parking tickets issued by the City.

Individuals who believe they may have an unpaid parking ticket associated with their vehicle are encouraged to visit the Citation Portal or call the City at 507-328-2047.

If you do have a parking ticket, including those that are past due, they can be paid in the following ways:

Online at https://rochestermn.citationportal.com/ 24 hours per day, 365 days per year (Visa, MasterCard or Discover)

Over the phone by calling 855-807-2006. 24 hours per day, 365 days per year (Visa, MasterCard or Discover)

By mail or dropbox: City of Rochester, 201 4th Street SE, Room 135, Rochester, MN 55904 Do not mail cash. Check or money order made payable to the City of Rochester and should include the ticket number and the license plate number.



According to the City of Rochester, this action is being taken to recover approximately $870,000 in unpaid parking tickets owed to the City dating back to 2018.

In September 2024, the City mailed notices to registered owners of vehicles with unpaid parking tickets, notifying them that they had unpaid tickets that would be sent to collections.

Recipients of these notices had until January 1 to pay the ticket and any associated fines to avoid being sent to collections.

In 2024, state law was amended to prevent cars from being towed due to unpaid parking tickets. In response to this change, the Rochester City Council authorized the following actions at the May 20, 2024, City Council meeting:

Authorizing the use of collection services retroactively to recover unpaid parking ticket fines more than 30 days past due dating to January 1, 2018.

Authorizing the dismissal of unpaid parking tickets from 2015 to 2017.

Authorizing the utilization of collection services going forward to collect unpaid parking tickets after 45 days of delinquency.