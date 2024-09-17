How Rochester stacks up as child exploitation grows nationwide

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – According to data from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, reports of online enticement of children for sexual acts grew over 300% between 2021 and 2023.

Minnesota has had its fair share of problems over the years as well, having the third highest number of cases back in 2015.

Around Rochester, reports are a regular occurrence.

“Our office sees referrals on the weekly, if not daily, basis,” said Andrea White, southeast Minnesota’s regional navigator for the Safe Harbor initiative.

Safe Harbor works throughout Minnesota to combat the exploitation of minors and works with law enforcement to connect potential victims to services.

Law enforcement plays a huge role in these endeavors, referring potential victims to places like Safe Harbor or conducting proactive operations to catch potential offenders before they act.

Safe Harbor says the biggest concerns, however, in approaching these situations is opening the door for conversations.

“The folks that are causing harm thrive in us not knowing what’s going on,” said White. “They thrive in folks not wanting to have uncomfortable conversations or not wanting to have safety on our forefronts.”

Experts at Safe Harbor say one of the best ways to prevent a child from being exploited is just giving them a chance to talk about a situation.

Resources for approaching those conversations can be found through Safe Harbor’s website and through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.