How political endorsements work

(ABC 6 News) — Earlier this week, ABC 6 News sat down with unions and trade associations that endorsed Kamala Harris.

On Wednesday, we now have a more in-depth look at that decision making process. A list of Minnesota’s AFL-CIO endorsements reveal that the group has largely endorsed Democrats this year.

The union president said that while some labor unions endorse Democratic candidates more frequently than Republicans, the organizations are in fact non-partisan.

“At the end of the day, it’s a democratic process, and when the majority of the members say ‘we are going to support this person again for endorsement’ that’s how it goes,” said AFL-CIO President of Southeast Minnesota Leah Midgarden.

In order to make their endorsements, groups go through the following steps:

Groups make questionnaires asking potential candidates about how their policies align with the ideals and beliefs of the group. Candidates fill out the questionnaires for themselves, essentially asking for the group’s support by providing the reasons why. Groups look over responses and track record of candidate. Generally, it then goes to a vote among the higher ranking members of the group who pick which candidate best suits the goals of the group. The candidate is then endorsed and presented to the rank and file members of the group. It does not guarantee every member of the group will vote for said candidate, but it simply acts as a recommendation.

An example of such a questionnaire can be found here at the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association website.

The MPPOA has not endorsed a presidential candidate yet, but it has released endorsements for Congressional and Senate state races.

It should also be noted that many incumbents do tend to gain support from the group again, so long as the incumbent continues to support the group’s goals.