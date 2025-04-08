How one small business in Zumbrota is being affected by new tariffs

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s an ongoing trade battle between the U.S and China as President Trump is getting set to raise tariff levels up to 104% on Chinese goods by Wednesday.

It comes after the country imposed it’s own retaliatory tariffs against the U.S.

“I said if that tariff isn’t removed by tomorrow at 12:00, we’re putting a 50% tariff on above the tariffs that we put on,” said President Trump.

The tariffs have now left Beth Benike, the owner of Busy Baby in Zumbrota, in a difficult position.

“I have to put all of my products that are paid for and made, into storage in China, because I cannot afford to bring them to the U.S.,” Benike said.

She said the materials she uses to make her products are only made in China and moving manufacturing to the U.S isn’t that simple.

“When we started the business, we actually spent two years trying to figure out how to manufacture in the U.S. The problem is our raw material is food grade silicon, and it does not exist in the U.S. It is sourced from China,” said Benike.

With tariff’s on the rise, it’s not just her business at risk of going under, but her personal property as well.

“As a small business, my personal property is guaranteeing my loans in this business, so if I don’t find a way to sell more product and bring in money, I literally lose my home,” Benike said.

Benike is urging support for other small businesses like hers who may be affected.

“There are so many people running their small businesses by themselves, and can’t see a way out of this, can’t see how this can possibly end in a good way, and I’m really afraid for the mental health of our small businesses,” said Benike.

As of right now Benike said she has enough supplies to get them through the next three months, but they are still actively working to come up with a backup plan on how they will get access after that.