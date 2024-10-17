How election ballots are handled

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Have you ever wondered where your ballot goes when you take part in early voting?

Election officials in Iowa are now giving some insight into the process.

Election security is top of mind and making sure your ballot is secure until Election Day is said to be a simple process.

“When you cast your ballot, either early by mail, in person, at a satellite, those ballots are held in a secure location in your county auditor’s office,” said Polk County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Jamie Fitzgerald. “They can’t be opened until the day before the election.”

On November 4, election workers begin opening the ballots, but all will officially be counted by machine on Election Day. Voters will not know any of their results before November 5.