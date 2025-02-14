How does Mantorville Chocolate Shoppe prepare for Valentine’s Day? Dipping chips.

How Mantorville Chocolate Shoppe prepares for Valentine's Day

(ABC 6 News) — If the sign doesn’t welcome you into the Mantorville Chocolate Shoppe, the scent will.

Owner Lynnette Nash is no stranger to the Valentine’s Day chocolate rush.

“It’s just been something I’ve been doing pretty much my whole life at this point,” Nash said.

Candy has been the family business since 1989. They moved into their century-old building nearly 30 years ago.

“Ironically, it’s not considered historic by two years. It’s two years too young. I’m like, can we adjust that 18 to a 20?”

Throughout the over 100 years — the building changed hands a few times — almsot entirely to different women-led businesses. But in Lynette’s family, it’s all about the chocolate.

In her experience, there’s one way to get through the Valentine’s Day rush:

“We just make it. If something runs out, we’re just going to dip it right then and there. We don’t hesitate.”

One special treat is almost guaranteed to run out.

“The only thing I should dip ten pounds of is potato chips.”

“They’re nobody’s favorite to dip, but they are a favorite for people to eat.”

Only Old Dutch chips meet their standard. It’s a tedious task, too — each individual chip is dipped.

At a place like the Chocolate Shoppe, it’s not hard to find something sweet.

“Very rarely I could count on one hand, somebody comes in a bad mood and leaves in a bad mood.”

“It’s a small town with, I hope, a big print of a chocolate shop in it.”