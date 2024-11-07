How counties in the ABC 6 News area voted in the presidential election

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Donald Trump will be the 47th president of the United States after his victory over Kamala Harris in the election.

In the ABC 6 area, the only Minnesota county to vote for Harris was Olmsted County with the rest casting their votes for Trump.

In Iowa, Trump won the state with Harris only receiving the nod in four counties. None of them were in the ABC 6 area.

In most Iowa counties in our area, Trump received about 60% of the vote over Harris. The county that saw the closest race between the presidential candidates was Cerro Gordo County. Even still, Trump secured the win with 55% of the vote compared to Harris’ 43%.