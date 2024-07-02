How can too much screentime affect kids?

What are the effects associated with too much screentime? - ABC 6 News Good Morning

(ABC 6 News) – While smartphones are very useful, there are also several impacts they can have on our social lives and our children.

According to the National Institute of Health, recent reports indicate that there is a growing public health issue due to kids’ heavy reliance on screen media.

Reports also say that too much screentime could harm the cognitive, linguistic, and social-economic growth of children.

“Kids in the community are having issues with emotional regulation because instead of interacting with adults when they were younger, or even now, they’re learning how to regulate themselves by just turning to a screen,” said Jenna Mullins M.D., a family medicine doctor at Mayo Clinic. “They’re not necessarily developing those skills that we like them to have.”

Too much screentime in preschool-aged kids can also be linked to a higher body mass index (BMI), less sleep, and developmental delays, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

As experts put it, limiting screentime can help younger kids be more physically active, and replacing screentime with things like family-based activities can provide several health benefits.

