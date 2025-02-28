How blood donations are saving one man’s life

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — When you think of blood donations, you may be thinking it will go to a victim with a serious injury, but that’s not always the case.

For Joe Saterdalen, blood donations are the reason he’s still alive today

“It’s literally like winning the lottery every time the nurse will bring a blood product in,” Saterdalen said.

Saterdalen has had a long journey with cancer, first being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma nearly three decades ago.

He was later given a research drug to treat it, but in 2019 he was diagnosed with leukemias, brought on by the drug.

He was given one to three months to live, but six years later he is still alive.

In 2019, he was given a stem cell transplant by his brother, but his cancer relapsed 87 days later, which landed him in long-term chemo.

But he continued his fight, staying active and making it a goal to walk the distance of the Earth.

“I always said that it was my job to be the best medical platform for my doctors. I have the greatest doctors, and I’m pretty sure that if I wasn’t taking care of my body I would have passed a long time ago,” Saterdalen said.

Walking 24,901 miles in just about five-and-a-half years, all through hospital stays, bone marrow biopsies and more.

“I just want to keep on trying to prove to the doctors that I’m in it with them, I’m a team member, and as long as I’m doing my job then I expect they’ll do theirs as well,” Saterdalen said.

In August of 2024, his cancer relapsed again, and his doctors gave him a short time to live.

But now, months later, he’s still going, thanks to the daily, if not twice daily, blood transfusions he receives.

“If it wasn’t for the donations for myself and for other people who are in the same journey, then we wouldn’t be alive. It’s everything,” Saterdalen said.

His family said those transfusions make a world of difference for Joe.

“When he’s not feeling good, he’ll go an get a transfusion and he’s a new person when he leaves there, and he’s good for a couple more days. so you know the blood makes a noticeable difference,” Pam Saterdalen, Joe’s wife, said.

It’s been a long and hard journey for Joe, Pam, and their 15-year-old son, but inspiring others to live healthier, it somewhat of a silver lining.

“Its just kind of like this butterfly effect, where you helped one person quit smoking, but you benefitted everyone that they know,” Pam said. “You might not be the person that stopped a war or cured cancer, but if you can touch a life that way, I think that’s something you can feel pretty good about.”

The City of Le Roy is hosting a blood drive at the community center on March 4 from 1 p.m. to 7p.m.

To find a blood drive near you, you can click here.

To become a blood donor, you can sign up through the Red Cross or through Mayo Clinic.