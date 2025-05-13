Houston County man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing father multiple times

(WXOW) — A Brownsville, MN man is facing four felonies after allegedly stabbing his dad multiple times with scissors Tuesday morning in a violent, public attack in Hokah.

Nicholas Daniel McCabe, 24, is charged with attempted murder and three counts of assault.

According to the criminal complaint:

The altercation was witnessed by the off-duty Hokah police chief, who was driving by McCabe Roofing at the time of the altercation.

Hokah Police Chief Kaylie Inglett detailed that she saw a man straddling the victim, who was laying on his back, and repeatedly stabbing him. Inglett was unable to intervene because she had children in the car, but she activated her siren and called for assistance.

Inglett also alerted the nearby St. Peter’s Catholic School, that went into lockdown.

When law enforcement arrived, they tased McCabe and were able to take him into custody.

The victim, McCabe’s father, was taken to Gundersen in La Crosse with multiple stab wounds. He had a collapsed left lung and lost a lot of blood. He is in critical condition but is alert and conscious.

He told police McCabe is bipolar and was not taking his medication. He said the incident began after a drive where the defendant quoted Bible verses and refused to let go of his father’s hand, later escalating to violence.

McCabe is being held in the Houston County jail on a $500,000 unconditional bond.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

(ABC 6 News) — A Houston County man has been arrested on assault and murder charges.

According to the Hokah Police Department, an incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning involving two males in the area of Falls Street and Race Street.

As a result, Nicholas Daniel McCabe, 24, was arrested and is currently being held in the Houston County Jail, pending formal charges.

According to the Houston County Jail roster, McCabe faces 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and 2nd-degree murder charges.

The Hokah Police Department says St. Peter’s Catholic School was placed on lockdown during the early stages of the investigation in order to ensure the safety of students and staff because of the incident’s close proximity to the school.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Hokah Police Department believes this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.