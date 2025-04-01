Housing development approval in Mazeppa Township on hold

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Wabasha County, plans to build a new housing development along County Road 21 in Mazeppa Township have been put on hold.

On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Commissioners decided to table the final approval on the project for up to 60 days due to concerns over storm water drainage and the construction of roads leading to the property.

The contractor, Cornerstone Real Estate, can resubmit their revised plans anytime during the 60-day extension for approval.