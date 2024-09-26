House Task Force investigates the assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The House Task Force investigating the assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump is holding its first hearing on Thursday.

Members say they are reviewing thousands of documents and have conducted dozens of interviews. The bipartisan group is focused on the role local police play in tandem with the Secret Service.

This same task force is also investigating the second apparent assassination attempt on Trump earlier this month.

Meanwhile, a new bipartisan Senate report on the Pennsylvania assassination attempt calls the Secret Service failures “preventable.”

