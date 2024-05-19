House passes Minnesota Equal Rights Amendment

(ABC 6 News) – Early Sunday morning, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed SF 37/HF173, the Minnesota Equal Rights Amendment, proposing a state constitutional amendment to codify the right to equality.

The legislation, known as the Minnesota Equal Rights Amendment, would submit the proposed amendment to voters at the 2026 state general election, and if approved, would take effect January 1, 2027.

The bill passed on a vote of 68-62.

“It has been truly inspiring to see the support for an inclusive Minnesota Equal Rights Amendment that ensures that no one is discriminated against simply for who they are,” said Rep. Andy Smith (DFL – Rochester), a co-author of the bill. “Now is the time to pass the Minnesota Equal Rights Amendment and give voters the opportunity to ensure all Minnesotans are protected from discrimination, and I am proud to support this bill.”

The Minnesota Equal Rights Amendment would guarantee every Minnesotan the same rights under the law, and codify protections against discrimination by the state based on race, color, national origin, ancestry, disability, or sex — including pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation.

The bill now awaits action from the Minnesota Senate. The floor debate and final vote can be found here.