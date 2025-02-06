House DFL, GOP members reach organization agreement, ending weeks-long stalemate

(KSTP) — Leaders on both sides of the aisle in the Minnesota House reached an agreement on how to organize the legislative body on Wednesday.

The details of the agreement, which is set to go into effect on Thursday, were not immediately clear.

Political drama has ensued in the House as DFL members boycotted the legislative session since it began on Jan. 14.

The boycott stems from a power struggle over a contested House election in District 54A, which includes Shakopee.

DFL Rep. Brad Tabke beat GOP challenger Aaron Paul, but questions about the race arose after Scott County officials said 20 ballots were accidentally thrown out without being counted. In late January, a judge upheld Tabke’s win.

