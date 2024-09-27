House Democrats in Iowa reveal 2025 agenda

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, House Democrats are revealing their 2025 legislative agenda as they hope to encourage voters ahead of the election.

The topics they plan to address include lowering overall costs for Iowans, restoring reproductive freedom, investing in public schools, and legalizing marijuana.

House Democrats are hoping to shift the current Republican trifecta.

Meanwhile, the communications director for House Republicans responded to the early release, saying in part, “Seeing the election success our agenda had, it’s not surprising to see them take cues out of our book.”