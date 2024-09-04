House Committee subpoenas Gov. Tim Walz

(ABC 6 News) — The U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce today issued a subpoena to Governor Tim Walz’s administration over his role in fraud associated with Feeding Our Future.

According to a press release, the subpoena is to hold Walz accountable in what has been called the “largest COVID-19 fraud scheme in the nation.”

The press release states that in 2022, a U.S. attorney charged 70 individuals associated with Feeding our Future for their alleged roles in defrauding the USDA of over $250 million in taxpayer funds.

So far, five individuals have been convicted of fraud. Charges include federal programs bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering.

“As the chief executive and the highest ranking official in the state of Minnesota, you are responsible for the MDE and its administration of FCNPs…Statements in the press by you and your representatives indicate that you and other executive officers were involved, or had knowledge of, MDE’s administration of the FCNP and responsibilities and actions regarding the massive fraud,” wrote Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R-NC).