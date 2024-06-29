House candidate Dr. Shawn Tweten sits down with ABC 6

Republican candidate for Congressional District 1 Dr. Shawn Tweten joins live to discuss the upcoming election.

(ABC 6 News)- On Friday, District 1 Republican candidate Dr. Shawn Tweten sat down with ABC 6’s Robin Wolfram ahead of Minnesota’s primary election.

“I’m big on individual rights,” Tweten said when asked how he can help residents of Minnesota. “Whether you’re a farmer or a factory worker, wherever you are in the first district, I want to make sure your rights are upheld, and you have your rights and freedoms.”

“I think at the national level they get so focused on all the national issues and in politics right now, all the talking points,” Tweten continued. “But really, it’s about the everyday person in Minnesota.”

Tweten is challenging incumbant Brad Finstad for Minnesota’s District 1 position in the House of Representatives this fall.

