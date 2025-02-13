Horse barn catches fire in Milton Township

(ABC 6 News) – The Pine Island Fire Department responded to a report of a horse barn catching on fire in Milton Township on Thursday morning.

The report came in around 11:05 a.m., and the first arriving officer was on scene just five minutes later to find light smoke coming from the barn.

Courtesy: Pine Island Fire Department

A pipe had frozen in the barn, and the homeowner said they were trying to thaw it for water using a torch, which then accidentally started the barn on fire. The homeowners hauled water to the barn to slow the spread of flames.

Courtesy: Pine Island Fire Department

No injuries were reported, and the homeowners were able to get the horses out of the barn before crews arrived on scene. Damage to the actual building was limited, and are estimated to be around $20,000-$30,000.