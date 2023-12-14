Hormel Nature Center Needs Snow For Skiing

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Jay C. Hormel Nature Center in Austin is all set for skiing season, if only the weather would cooperate.

Four years ago the Nature Center started replacing their collection of skis but faced supply chain issues which caused by the pandemic COVID-19, as well as the war in Ukraine. Now, thanks to donations from members of the community, they have finally replaced all of the equipment they need for winter skiers.

Now, they just need snow.

“It’s pretty brown out there, so hopefully we do get a white Christmas and I love it when we have enough snow to ski on during that Christmas holiday,” said Luke Reese, director of the Hormel Nature Center. “It’s a great chance when a lot of people are on break to come out and enjoy our ski trails.”

With nine miles of trails and 90 pairs of skis there’s plenty for everyone in the community, the only problem they say of course is the lack of snow.