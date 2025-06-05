Hormel Nature Center launches free bus rides all summer long

(ABC 6 News) – Families and residents in Austin can enjoy free public transportation to and from the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center all summer long.

As part of the initiative, the nonprofit Friends of the Hormel Nature Center has begun covering the cost for people to ride SMART Transit to and from the nature center. Free busing will be available through August 31, all you have to do is call SMART Transit at 507-433-2379 to secure a seat.

Courtesy of Friends of the Hormel Nature Center

With the nature center located on the northeast limits of Austin, it can be a challenge for some to actually travel there. That’s what led staff and board members to try out free public transportation this summer.

Other accessibility features include gold cart tours for up to 12 people, and three track chairs that can be used for two hours at no cost for those who have mobility challenges. The nature center is also working toward paving a trail that goes to the observation center.

At the nature center, visitors can enjoy the free interpretive center, various events, and nine miles of trails on over 500 acres of native prairie, woods, wetlands, and creeks.