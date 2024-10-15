Hormel Institute begins inaugural Minnesota Bioimaging Symposium

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, the Hormel Institute began the first day of its inaugural Minnesota Bioimaging Symposium.

Over the next two days, the symposium will bring people from around the world to collaborate and learn the latest on bioimaging advancements.

Although this is the first time for the gathering, Hormel hopes to continue to invite more people to the institute in Austin to learn from each other.

“It’s one of the ways in which we learn about it nature and we learn about things we couldn’t find out from other approaches,” said Robert Clarke, the Executive Director of Hormel Institute.

The Hormel Institute continues to make improvements into their bioimaging technology and looks to further improve it in the future.