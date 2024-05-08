Hormel hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new childcare center

Hormel Foods, in partnership with Bright Horizons, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate a new childcare facility.

The Inspiring Beginnings Learning Academy has been in the making for five years and will be able to serve 130 children, from infants to those 12-years-old.

The facility comes with age-appropriate playgrounds and classrooms for hand-on learning experiences. There will also be a room dedicated to learning about science, technology, engineering and math.

Center Director Bryson McCargar says it’s the teachers that make the facility special.

“The teachers that I have here in my center are what sets us apart from everyone else. My teachers that we have, have the passion for children, have the drive to grow as an individual to better not just themselves, but their classroom as well,” said McCargar.

By having the childcare facility in the community, Hormel hopes it will encourage more working families to move to and stay in the Austin area.