Hormel Historic Home to host Stepping Out for Autism Walk

(ABC 6 News) — April is internationally recognized as Autism Awareness and Acceptance month, and as such, the Hormel Historic Home will be hosting its Stepping Out for Autism Walk.

The walk is the largest fundraiser of the Hormel Historic Home’s largest fundraiser of the year. This year, it will take place on Sunday April 27 with check-ins beginning at 12:30 p.m. and the walk running from 1-3 p.m. at the Hormel Historic Home.

The walk route is planned to leave the Hormel Historic Home, walk to downtown Austin, around Mill Pond, and then return to the Hormel Historic Home for lunch and activities.

Super hero costumes are optional but encouraged for the walk.

All proceeds will go towards supporting programming and this year’s summer camps at the Hormel Historic Home.

If you register online by 12 p.m. on April 11, you will ensure you get a t-shirt at the walk. The sponsorship deadline is also 12 p.m. on April 11.

Registration will be available on the Hormel Historic Home’s website until 11 p.m. on April 25, which can be found here.

You can also register by calling the Hormel Historic Home’s office at 507-433-4243 during regular business hours.