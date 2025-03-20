Hormel Historic Home to host fundraising event for autism

(ABC 6 News) – The Hormel Historic Home is hosting Autism Friendly Austin’s 4th annual Toss for Autism Bean Bag Tournament fundraiser on April 5th.

The Blind Draw begins at 9 a.m., and Bring Your Own Partner starts at 1 p.m. There will also be singles and doubles competitions, and 50% of all entry fees for the event will go toward autism programming from Autism Friendly Austin.

If you donate $10 to the Hormel Historic Home’s autism programming through the event, you will be entered into a drawing for a custom-made, high quality cornhole set valued at over $400.