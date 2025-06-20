Hormel Foods sues former employees, competitor for alleged trade secrets leak

(ABC 6 News) – Hormel Foods filed a federal lawsuit June 18, alleging that two former employees and competitor Johnsonville, LLC colluded to steal proprietary information and “trade secrets.”

According to the lawsuit, in 2023, Johnsonville, LLC hired Hormel Foods’ former Director of Operations Brett Sims.

The lawsuit claims that Sims went against his contract with Hormel in then trying to solicit other Hormel employees to work for Wisconsin company Johnsonville within a year of changing jobs.

The next Director of Operations for sausage products, Jeremy Rummel, accepted a job with Johnsonville, then allegedly sent “highly sensitive confidential, proprietary, and trade secret information” to his own personal email account before giving notice to Hormel Foods.

Specifically, court documents read, Rummel is accused of sending sausage product formulas, processing procedures, and financial information to his personal account.

The civil suit alleges that Rummel worked with Sims and other Johnsonville staff to steal those secrets “for the express purpose of exploiting the information for Johnsonville’s benefit, and to Hormel’s detriment, in the marketplace.”

Court documents allege that Rummel also had conversations with Johnsonville’s legal staff and Sims while he was still working for Hormel.

The civil suit claims that both Rummel and Sims signed non-disclosure agreements when they accepted their jobs with Hormel, in which they agreed not to share “formulas, patterns, compilations, programs, devices, methods, techniques, processes, systems, research, development, designs, accounting, finance, plans, customer information, personnel information, and pricing policies” with future employers.

The court documents further allege that Rummel was fired from Hormel in late May, after Hormel forensically imaged his phone and email, and sent messages to Johnsonville leadership “asking for a number of assurances.”

As Johnsonville did not provide those assurances, the civil suit accuses Sims and Rummel of breach of contract, and Johnsonville of “tortious interference with contract.”

Rummel is also accused of two counts of misappropriation of trade secrets under state and federal law, breach of employee duty of confidentiality, and breach of employee duty of loyalty.