Hormel Foods seeks nominations for local food heroes

(ABC 6 News) – Hormel Foods wants to recognize young local leaders who are addressing food insecurity, and they need the public’s help.

Starting Tuesday, July 15th, nominations are open for Hormel’s 2025 class of 10 Under 20 Food heroes. The program, now in its fourth year, recognizes young people across the country contributing to a more sustainable food system.

Hormel is looking for candidates under 20 years old living in the U.S. who are passionate about making a difference. Nominations can be made online from now through September 15th.

Each 10 Under 20 Food Hero will receive support and resources from Hormel Foods. That includes mentorship, possible internships, executive networking sessions, and hands-on experience.

The new group of Food Heroes will be invited to Hormel’s global headquarters in Austin, Minnesota, for a celebration in December.