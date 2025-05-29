Hormel Foods recalling canned beef stew product over contamination concerns

(ABC 6 News) – Hormel Foods will be recalling about 256,185 pounds of canned beef stew product that may be contaminated with a foreign material.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service made the announcement on Thursday, saying the foreign material contaminating the product is wood.

That canned beef stew item was produced on February 4, 2025. The 20-oz. metal cans containing “Dinty Moore BEEF STEW” have “BEST BY FEB 2028” and lot code “T02045” printed on the can, though the lot code may have an additional number at the end.

Products subject to recall also have the establishment number “EST 199G” printed on the can, and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after an establishment notified FSIS that they got three consumer complaints reporting pieces of wood in the beef stew product. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of this product.

If you have already bought a contaminated can, you are urged not to consume it, and should throw it away or return it to the store you bought it from.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Hormel Foods Corporation at 800-523-4635 or media@hormel.com.