Hormel Foods named one of the Best Companies to Sell For

(ABC 6 News) – For 24 years running, Selling Power magazine has named Hormel Foods in its 2025 list of Best Companies to Sell For.

According to Hormel Foods, members of its sales team are the company’s first point of contact with its customers and partners. They increase sales by adding products to distribution, expanding usage of current Hormel Foods products, and implement marketing strategies.

P.J. Connor, vice president of Retail Sales at Hormel Foods, said it was the award is a great honor. In a statement, Connor says “Once again, this recognition is a testament to the relevancy of our brands, relentless drive, professionalism, and excellence of our sales and sales strategy teams. Their commitment to delivering results and building strong customer relationships continues to set us apart in the industry. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”

Selling Power’s list includes the top 60 companies of all sizes that are leading the charge to adapt to current economic conditions.