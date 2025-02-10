Hormel Foods hosts 14th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest

(ABC 6 News) – Two Rochester students are among those being honored by Hormel Foods as winners of the 14th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest.

The winner’s of this year’s contest is Elliana Henkin and Jaxon Gideo of Rochester, Minnesota, and Kira Stackhouse of Bentonville, Arkansas. These three students will share their winning essays with Hormel Foods team members.

The annual competition is held for elementary and middle school students across the United States and is sponsored by Hormel Foods and the Black Leaders and Allies Advancing Cultural Knowledge (BLAACK) business resource group. Contestants were asked to write an essay with the theme “What Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Means to Me.”

It aims to inspire young leaders and encourage them to aim high, while strengthening connections between Hormel Foods and local schools.

Students will present their essays on Wednesday, February 12th, at the Hormel Institute.