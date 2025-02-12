Hormel Foods celebrates winners of annual “What Dr. King Means to Me” essay contest

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In honor of Black History Month and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Austin-based Hormel Foods celebrated the winners of its annual “What Dr. King Means to Me” essay contest on Wednesday.

The winners were two Rochester fifth graders and one student from Bentonville, Arkansas. Their essays were chosen out of hundreds submitted by more than a dozen schools across the country.

“Dr. King spoke up to try to stop racism and create equality in this country, and he was very impactful. This said, there still continues to be white threads of white supremacy in our country today. It is extremely important that the young minds in America continue to reflect on the extraordinary action that Dr. King took and realize how important it is to uphold the remarkable vision that Dr. King had for our country,” said Elliana Henkin of Rochester.

The contest is sponsored with Hormel Foods through Black Leaders and Allies Advancing Cultural Knowledge (BLAACK).

Hormel Foods and BLAACK business resource groups are celebrating their 14th year sponsoring the contest.