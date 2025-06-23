Hormel Foods announces president, CEO leadership changes

(ABC 6 News) — John Ghingo will be promoted to president at Hormel Foods Corporation and former president Jeffrey M. Ettinger is returning as interim chief executive officer, the company announced in a release on Monday.

Ghingo currently serves as the executive president of Hormel’s retail unit and has other previous leadership experience at Applegate Farms, LLC, a subsidiary of Hormel. He will become the company’s 11th president in nearly 135 years of business, the release said.

“It’s an incredible honor to be named the 11th president of Hormel Foods and I’m grateful to the board for their trust and confidence,” Ghingo said.

Jeffrey M. Ettinger, the ninth president of the company and current board member, is returning for 15 months as the interim chief executive officer, the company said.

The board plans to have a permanent chief executive officer in place in October 2026, according to the release.