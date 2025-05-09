Hoover Elementary students celebrate National Bike to School Week

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s National Bike to School Week, and students at Hoover Elementary and Early Learning School were able to partake in some biking of their own Thursday.

Fifth graders hit the pavement today to navigate a fun obstacle course involving weaving between cones, going over ramps, one handed bean bag toss, and stopping at a stop sign.

Today’s event was coordinated by Rochester Public Schools, Safe Routes to School, and Rochester Police Department. Safe Routes to School Supervisor Deirdre Conroy says events like these are very important for more reasons than one.

“Getting the kiddos out, having some fun, doing something different, on the bikes but still getting the exercise, and being confident on bikes on city streets” says Deirdre.

Bikes used during today’s events were provided by Rochester Public Schools, bikes that were purchased using MN-DOT grant money.

“It was an amazing experience for fifth grade, it’s nice to enjoy it with your friends….” says Nevaeh, a fifth grader at Hoover Elementary School.

“It’s very nice to come to just like get together with the community of our school and fifth grade, it was awesome” says Evelyn, another fifth grader at Hoover Elementary.

Deirdre also uses this event to stress the important of being extra aware of your surroundings this time of year, with more children out and about on two wheels. “Be safe, there’s going to be an awful lot more kiddos out on the streets as the weather warms up and school comes to an end…just keep an eye out for the kiddos on the streets.”