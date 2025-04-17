Hoover Elementary custodian wins Boy Scouts of America Fretwell Award

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – On Wednesday, the lead custodian at Hoover Elementary School in Rochester, Denny Paulson, was celebrated as he took home the Boy Scouts of America Fretwell Award, an honor recognizing excellent educators all across the country.

It’s an award that was developed in 2016, given to an educator that helps young people make ethical choices in their lifetime.

Paulson says the award was an honor and says he can take home a lot from it going forward.

“It makes me feel like what I do everyday is important and I love reaching out to the kids. I love being with the kids. That’s the fun part of my day,” said Paulson.

Paulson said the award isn’t just about him, but Hoover’s staff and students who made him who he is today.